CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,923,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 804,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

