Contrasting Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) & Its Rivals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: POLXF) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Polydex Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polydex Pharmaceuticals -2.92% -2.21% -1.85% Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polydex Pharmaceuticals $4.86 million $210,000.00 -25.00 Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 6.97

Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Polydex Pharmaceuticals. Polydex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 133 424 628 12 2.43

As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polydex Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Polydex Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals. The company was founded by Thomas C. Usher on June 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

