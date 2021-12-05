Contrasting Pro-Dex (PDEX) & The Competition

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is one of 194 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pro-Dex to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million $4.45 million 19.84 Pro-Dex Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 0.20

Pro-Dex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex Competitors 1005 4152 7554 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 36.17%. Given Pro-Dex’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 11.70% 21.60% 11.72% Pro-Dex Competitors -561.67% -79.12% -17.35%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

