Contrasting Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -470.81% -128.23% -45.29% Royalty Pharma 34.25% 14.31% 8.76%

75.3% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $15.32 million 68.42 -$282.09 million ($4.49) -3.25 Royalty Pharma $2.12 billion 10.77 $975.04 million $1.29 29.19

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Pharma has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revance Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Royalty Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 72.60%. Royalty Pharma has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than Royalty Pharma.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats Revance Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company was founded by Jacob M. Waugh and L. Daniel Browne on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes royalties on approximately 45 commercial products and 5 development-stage product candidates in various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, oncology, neurology, infectious disease, cardiology, and diabetes. The company has royalties on various product, such as Cystic fibrosis franchise, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko/Symkevi, and Trikafta/Kaftrio; HIV franchise comprising Atripla, Truvada, Emtriva, Complera, Stribild, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Symtuza, and Biktarvy; Tradjenta, Onglyza, Kombiglyze, Galvus, Eucreas, and Nesina; Tysabri, Imbruvica, Xtandi, Promacta, Farxiga/Onglyza, Prevymis, Emgality, Crysvita, Erleada, IDHIFA, Trodelvy, Nurtec ODT, Tazverik, and Evrysdi; and other products, such as Bosulif, Cimzia, Conbriza/Fablyn/Viviant, Entyvio, Lexiscan, Mircera, Myozyme, Nesina, Priligy, and Soliqua, as well as Tecfidera, Letairis, Lyrica, Remicade, Humira, Prezista, Rotateq, and Thalomid. Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

