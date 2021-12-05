Contrasting Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) & Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A -155.66% -41.67% Lipocine N/A -56.28% -43.47%

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sesen Bio and Lipocine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $11.24 million 16.20 -$22.40 million ($0.25) -3.65 Lipocine $170,000.00 524.55 -$20.96 million ($0.21) -4.81

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sesen Bio. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sesen Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sesen Bio and Lipocine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lipocine 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sesen Bio currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 502.41%. Lipocine has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 213.53%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Lipocine.

Summary

Lipocine beats Sesen Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

