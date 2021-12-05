Contrasting Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais $3.12 billion 0.44 $130.52 million $0.98 2.57

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais 0 1 3 0 2.75

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 822.62%. Given Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais 25.47% 36.76% 21.20%

Summary

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais beats Algoma Steel Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. The Mining and Logistics segment refers to the extraction and processing of iron ore in the form of pellet feed, sinter feed, and granulated; as well as storage, handling, cargo transport, and operation of rail road and terminals. The Steel Metallurgy segment is the manufacture and sale of steel products. The Steel Transformation segment is the transformation and distribution of steel products. The Capital Assets segment is the manufacture of equipment and installation for various industrial segments. The company was founded on April 9,1954 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

