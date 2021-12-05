Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,417 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pool by 207.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $73,722,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pool by 67.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $544.84 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.99.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

