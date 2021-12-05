Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 8,971 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Shares of COST stock opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.