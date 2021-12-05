Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 480.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $521.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

