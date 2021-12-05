Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $647.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.77. The stock has a market cap of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.