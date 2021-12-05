Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $88.91 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

