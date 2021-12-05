Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $102.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

