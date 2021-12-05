Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,548 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $34,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.