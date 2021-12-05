Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

