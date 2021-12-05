Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Trading Up 6.2%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 1,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 829,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

