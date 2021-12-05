Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COVTY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($80.68) to €72.00 ($81.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $28.77 on Friday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

