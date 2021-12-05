Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.70.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $119.39 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.