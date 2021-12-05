Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €139.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($153.98) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €133.31 ($151.49).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €98.55 ($111.99) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a one year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The company’s fifty day moving average is €112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.52.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

