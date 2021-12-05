Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €170.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €159.88 ($181.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

