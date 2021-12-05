Credits Market Capitalization Reaches $6.01 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $159,987.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

