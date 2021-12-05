Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.08 Million

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post $274.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.55 million and the highest is $275.61 million. Criteo posted sales of $253.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $913.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.64 million to $920.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 512,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Criteo by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,640,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

