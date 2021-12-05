Critical Comparison: DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paysafe and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe N/A -5.51% -1.83% DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paysafe and DiDi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 0 3 6 0 2.67 DiDi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Paysafe presently has a consensus target price of $10.72, indicating a potential upside of 217.23%. DiDi Global has a consensus target price of 25.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.86%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Paysafe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paysafe and DiDi Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.43 billion 0.43 -$126.71 million N/A N/A DiDi Global $21.63 billion 1.35 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A

Paysafe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiDi Global.

Summary

DiDi Global beats Paysafe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

