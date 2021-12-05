Critical Survey: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Innodata alerts:

This table compares Innodata and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17% LegalZoom.com -14.13% -1.79% -22.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innodata and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Innodata.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innodata and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $58.24 million 2.86 $620,000.00 $0.02 310.16 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 7.49 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Innodata on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. Solo

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.