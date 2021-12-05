Cryptonovae Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $98,164.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.55 or 0.08466875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,200.56 or 1.00197110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002581 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,132,984 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.