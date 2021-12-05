Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.64.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

