Csenge Advisory Group Buys 3,281 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,445,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,948,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 802.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 37,537 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSL opened at $80.75 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $62.99 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

