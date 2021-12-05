Csenge Advisory Group Has $868,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 690,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

