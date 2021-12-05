Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

