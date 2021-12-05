CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 900,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,704,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

