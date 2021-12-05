Curio Governance (CGT) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Curio Governance has a market cap of $1.45 million and $44,276.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curio Governance has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00232805 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,216,229 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

