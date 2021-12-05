Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.58.

PLAY opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

