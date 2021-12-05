David Andrew Smales Sells 57,012 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

Shares of ARE opened at C$16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.37 million and a P/E ratio of 14.97. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$15.95 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.88.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

