Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Hits $809,524.94

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $809,524.94 and $7,294.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.