Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.55 million and $4.75 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.92 or 0.08462603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.18 or 1.00266194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 453,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 101,391,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.