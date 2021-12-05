Dero Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $160.11 million and $831,518.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $14.51 or 0.00029376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,380.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.74 or 0.08535182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00319823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.66 or 0.00928815 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00079343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.56 or 0.00410192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.70 or 0.00372005 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,037,631 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

