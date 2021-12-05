Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.95 ($53.35).

DUE stock opened at €36.86 ($41.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.60. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €28.74 ($32.66) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.77.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

