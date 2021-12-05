Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €117.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krones presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.25 ($111.65).

ETR KRN opened at €94.00 ($106.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. Krones has a 52-week low of €59.05 ($67.10) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -283.13.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

