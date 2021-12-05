Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

ETR:FME opened at €53.92 ($61.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a twelve month high of €71.44 ($81.18). The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

