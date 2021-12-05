DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.89

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as 6.89 and last traded at 7.00, with a volume of 508586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,938,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $96,078,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $156,698,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

