DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0008

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $1,630.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00406597 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,068,370,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,928,082,193 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.