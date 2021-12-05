Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Up 41.7% Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $212,522.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $51.77 or 0.00105327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00217890 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

