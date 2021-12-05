Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.09.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -128.26. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Docebo by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

