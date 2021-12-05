DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average is $268.17. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $172,143,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 400.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DocuSign by 47.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

