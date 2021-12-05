DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Down 23.5% This Week

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. DOGGY has a market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOGGY has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.39 or 0.99711376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,624,226 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

