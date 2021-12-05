Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.0-1.5% yr/yr to $34.08-34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.26 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.900-$10.200 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average is $219.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

