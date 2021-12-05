Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of D traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

