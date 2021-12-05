Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.30)-($1.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5-255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.300-$-1.260 EPS.

Domo stock traded down $16.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.87. Domo has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

