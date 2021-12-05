DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Sells $55,390.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DTE opened at $111.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.