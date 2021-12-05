Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the third quarter worth $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

