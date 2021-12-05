Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $25.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after buying an additional 553,764 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. 2,145,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,478. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $27.85.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

